Video production of the 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry and narration by Alex Goad)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896808
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-NB144-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109879649
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at JBSA, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT