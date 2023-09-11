Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at JBSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video production of the 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry and narration by Alex Goad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896808
    VIRIN: 230911-F-NB144-2001
    Filename: DOD_109879649
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at JBSA, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9-11
    Remembrance Ceremony
    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    JBSA - Fort Sam Houston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT