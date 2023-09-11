DLA Troop Support: Behind Every Mission

DLA Troop Support is a Major Subordinate Command of the Defense Logistics Agency located in Philadelphia, PA, with a global presence including offices in Europe & Africa and the Pacific regions. It is responsible for four supply chains which provide our nation’s military and government partners with: food and feeding equipment; clothing and textile items; construction and equipment materiel ranging from lightbulbs to bulldozers; and medical materiel and pharmaceuticals. DLA Troop Support provides more than $19B in support to 51k global customers through a network of 3.7k suppliers, delivering optimal, global supply chain solutions with a focus on world-class performance and strong partnerships in support of national defense, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
