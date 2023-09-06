The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Camp Humphreys organizes a hiking trip at Juwangsan National Park, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program has scheduled hiking trips for single service members, and other authorized demographics, to explore more in South Korea and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 23:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896720
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878326
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Humphreys hiking trip to Juwangsan National Park, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT