    Humphreys hiking trip to Juwangsan National Park

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Camp Humphreys organizes a hiking trip at Juwangsan National Park, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program has scheduled hiking trips for single service members, and other authorized demographics, to explore more in South Korea and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896720
    VIRIN: 230909-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878326
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Humphreys hiking trip to Juwangsan National Park, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    BOSS
    Hike
    National Park
    Juwangsan

