Humphreys hiking trip to Juwangsan National Park

The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Camp Humphreys organizes a hiking trip at Juwangsan National Park, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program has scheduled hiking trips for single service members, and other authorized demographics, to explore more in South Korea and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)