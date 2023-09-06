First Lady, Austin, Milley Lay Wreath at 9/11 Memorial

First Lady of the U.S. Dr. Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
