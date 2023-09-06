Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Dominance Center hosts William Tell 2023- Send Us Your Champions

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The Air Dominance Center is hosting the historic William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons meet, September 11-15, 2023, at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, GA. William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competition since 2004. (U.S Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:43
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    WT23
    WT2023

