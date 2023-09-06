Air Dominance Center hosts William Tell 2023- Send Us Your Champions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Dominance Center is hosting the historic William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons meet, September 11-15, 2023, at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, GA. William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competition since 2004. (U.S Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

