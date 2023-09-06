Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army culinary specialists provide hot meals at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Shane Killeen 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army culinary specialists (92G) from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment keep Soldier’s combat ready during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. The culinary specialty is one of many opportunities Soldiers can pursue while serving in the U.S. Army.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Shane Killeen)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896647
    VIRIN: 230911-A-RV211-1006
    Filename: DOD_109876546
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army culinary specialists provide hot meals at Saber Junction 23, by SPC Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    JMRC
    2CR
    92G
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

