Army culinary specialists provide hot meals at Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army culinary specialists (92G) from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment keep Soldier’s combat ready during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. The culinary specialty is one of many opportunities Soldiers can pursue while serving in the U.S. Army.
Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Shane Killeen)
