    Why RAT (Ready Airmen Training)

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Jamie Chapman 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Ready Airmen Training (RAT) focuses on the knowledge, skills and abilities required of an Airman to survive, operate, and succeed across the full range of military operations, either at home station or deployed, while reinforcing a strong warrior ethos. RAT encompasses all cross functional training, from basic to advanced, required for worldwide contingencies. RAT serves as a baseline and institutes a continuum of learning for all Airmen, while being adaptable to each individual Airman’s experience level ensuring basic skills are maintained regularly throughout the AFFORGEN cycle.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896627
    VIRIN: 230809-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 230024
    Filename: DOD_109876270
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    Air Force
    Training
    Deployment
    AFFORGEN
    Ready Airmen Training

