Why RAT (Ready Airmen Training)

Ready Airmen Training (RAT) focuses on the knowledge, skills and abilities required of an Airman to survive, operate, and succeed across the full range of military operations, either at home station or deployed, while reinforcing a strong warrior ethos. RAT encompasses all cross functional training, from basic to advanced, required for worldwide contingencies. RAT serves as a baseline and institutes a continuum of learning for all Airmen, while being adaptable to each individual Airman’s experience level ensuring basic skills are maintained regularly throughout the AFFORGEN cycle.