Why RAT (Ready Airmen Training)

Ready Airmen Training (RAT) focuses on the knowledge, skills and abilities required of an Airman to survive, operate, and succeed across the full range of military operations, either at home station or deployed, while reinforcing a strong warrior ethos. RAT encompasses all cross functional training, from basic to advanced, required for worldwide contingencies. RAT serves as a baseline and institutes a continuum of learning for all Airmen, while being adaptable to each individual Airman’s experience level ensuring basic skills are maintained regularly throughout the AFFORGEN cycle.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896627
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-F3230-1001
|PIN:
|230024
|Filename:
|DOD_109876270
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT