    Super Garuda Shield 23 - HIMARS - B-roll

    SITUBONDO REGENCY, INDONESIA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers fire Rockets from (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) HIMARS at a Combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 11, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Josue Mayorga).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896605
    VIRIN: 230911-A-GK700-1002
    Filename: DOD_109875832
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID

    TAGS

    #Indonesia
    #U.S. Army
    #Partners and Allies
    #Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    #SGS2023
    #Super Garuda Shield 23

