Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video highlights the accomplishments of women in the Armed Forces throughout the years to commemorate Women's Equality Day 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 02:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896581
    VIRIN: 230825-N-KW679-2694
    Filename: DOD_109875372
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day Spot, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    spot
    afn tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT