U.S. Army Soldiers from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Department conduct interviews and edit photos and videos during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Public affairs Soldiers help communicate the stories of the U.S. Soldiers training around the world with their multinational partners to prepare for combat scenarios globally.
Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cherish Little)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896527
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-XE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109873912
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Public Affairs, by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
