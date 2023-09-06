Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Public Affairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Department conduct interviews and edit photos and videos during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Public affairs Soldiers help communicate the stories of the U.S. Soldiers training around the world with their multinational partners to prepare for combat scenarios globally.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cherish Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896527
    VIRIN: 230909-A-XE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_109873912
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Public Affairs, by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Public Affairs
    354th MPAD
    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT