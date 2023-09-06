Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Dominique Ford and 1st Lt. Robert Smith

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    A end of competition video for the 2023 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896506
    VIRIN: 230909-A-IP148-4900
    Filename: DOD_109873021
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    training
    arbsc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT