Members of the 142nd Wing mobilized to participate in Enduring Partners 2023 (EP 23), September 6, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. EP 23 is a National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program engagement involving the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Airlift Wing, the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, and the Thai Royal Air Force. The joint exercise aims to enhance interoperability and combat readiness amongst participants. EP 23 is set to take place at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand from September 11th through the 21st.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 16:44
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
This work, 142nd Wing Guardsmen mobilize for Enduring Partners 2023, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
