    142nd Wing Guardsmen mobilize for Enduring Partners 2023

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Members of the 142nd Wing mobilized to participate in Enduring Partners 2023 (EP 23), September 6, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. EP 23 is a National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program engagement involving the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Airlift Wing, the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, and the Thai Royal Air Force. The joint exercise aims to enhance interoperability and combat readiness amongst participants. EP 23 is set to take place at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand from September 11th through the 21st.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896503
    VIRIN: 230906-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_109873016
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    142nd Wing
    Thai Royal Air Force
    Enduring Partners 2023
    141st Airlift Wing

