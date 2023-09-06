142nd Wing Guardsmen mobilize for Enduring Partners 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 142nd Wing mobilized to participate in Enduring Partners 2023 (EP 23), September 6, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. EP 23 is a National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program engagement involving the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Airlift Wing, the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, and the Thai Royal Air Force. The joint exercise aims to enhance interoperability and combat readiness amongst participants. EP 23 is set to take place at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand from September 11th through the 21st.