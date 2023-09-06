Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Course of Action development and presentation by Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) during Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.08.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, Commanding General, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and ADM Edi, Commander Guspurla Koormada 2, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), review the Course of Action (COA) brief during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 08, 2023. The presentation of COAs in included 2 fully developed COAs and 1 hybrid COA concept. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896479
    VIRIN: 230908-Z-IX631-4034
    Filename: DOD_109872228
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: SURABAYA, ID 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD
    STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS2023

