U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct Pololu Strike at various locations across the island of Oahu, Hawaii, Aug. 7 - 31, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d Marine Littoral Regiment exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896445
|VIRIN:
|230907-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109871695
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pololu Strike, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT