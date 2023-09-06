Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pololu Strike

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct Pololu Strike at various locations across the island of Oahu, Hawaii, Aug. 7 - 31, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d Marine Littoral Regiment exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896445
    VIRIN: 230907-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_109871695
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pololu Strike, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    FD2030
    3d MLR
    Pololu Strike

