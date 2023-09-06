The Summit 2023 Ep 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, shares his experience during a visit to the Air Force Sergeant Association’s Summit 2023 conference, Aug. 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. On his second day at the conference, Carrero learns more about the development opportunities the Summit presents and AFSA, the organization behind the event. Throughout the series, Carrero uses interviews and personal anecdotes to explore the Summit 2023 conference and answers the questions of its importance and how it benefits Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)