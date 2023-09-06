Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Wheelchair Rugby

    09.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes attend a wheelchair rugby practice game at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 4, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

