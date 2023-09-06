Being a Sailor in the U.S. submarine force is a challenging lifestyle, one that most people will never get a chance to experience. But service in the submarine force also allows people to pursue their passions. Take a look at what submarine service has allowed Lt. Sheri Yurick to do.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 17:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896433
|VIRIN:
|230703-N-EI510-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109871585
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Submarine Service with Lt. Sheri Yurick., by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT