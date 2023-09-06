Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Service with Lt. Sheri Yurick.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Being a Sailor in the U.S. submarine force is a challenging lifestyle, one that most people will never get a chance to experience. But service in the submarine force also allows people to pursue their passions. Take a look at what submarine service has allowed Lt. Sheri Yurick to do.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896433
    VIRIN: 230703-N-EI510-2001
    Filename: DOD_109871585
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    This work, Submarine Service with Lt. Sheri Yurick., by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine

