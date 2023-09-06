Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Soldiers Journey Together

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Robert Torres 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    The story of how three soldiers met at basic and are now participating in the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 2-10 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896408
    VIRIN: 230908-A-ZS771-5097
    Filename: DOD_109871139
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    Fort McCoy
    Military Competition
    23ARBSC

