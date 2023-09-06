Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Septemer 2023 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen Matthew Brancato, Commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, delivers his first RSD address to wing members ahead of September drill.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

