2023 - Minnesota Vikings Shout-Out

U.S. Army Capt. Jeremy Mollinger, 55th Civil Support Team, thanks the Minnesota Vikings for their support in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 5, 2023.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Amy M. Lovgren)
