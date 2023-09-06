Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 - Minnesota Vikings Shout-Out

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Jeremy Mollinger, 55th Civil Support Team, thanks the Minnesota Vikings for their support in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 5, 2023.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Amy M. Lovgren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896388
    VIRIN: 230905-Z-LY731-1000
    Filename: DOD_109870900
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 - Minnesota Vikings Shout-Out, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    55th Civil Support Team

