Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Relevant Learning in the Retail Services Specialist Rating

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Navy instructors assigned to Naval Technical Training Command Meridian discuss the changes to their "A" school retail services specialist rate training in Meridian, Mississippi, May 30, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896387
    VIRIN: 230714-N-YW264-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870871
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Relevant Learning in the Retail Services Specialist Rating, by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    RRL
    YW264
    Navy Learning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT