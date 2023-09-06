The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz discuss suicide awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt Joshua E. Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 12:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|896386
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-FW066-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109870791
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|VA, US
