    Pentagon Staff Holds 9/11 Observance

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks gives the keynote address at the Pentagon Courtyard during a ceremony to honor the 184 people who died in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 896383
    Filename: DOD_109870755
    Length: 00:30:51
    Location: DC, US

