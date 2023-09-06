A-Roll: 3rd and 4th Infantry Division Soldiers secure Vehicles and Equipment in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. David Wren-Hardin, a supply officer with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, gives an interview about the arrival of military equipment in Poland Sept. 6. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Marne, assisted by Task Force Ivy Soldiers, unloaded military equipment in preparation for future missions at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. As Task Force Ivy Soldiers prepare to return home, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers replace them in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland to train and operate alongside NATO partners. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Alex Soliday)