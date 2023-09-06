U.S. Army Soldiers set up networks, logistics for Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment set up a tactical operation center (TOC) in a field environment during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023. The Soldiers established an integrated command structure to create a communications and logistics network while training alongside NATO allies and partners.
Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cherish Little)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896344
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-XE056-5535
|Filename:
|DOD_109870033
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
