    Japan CrossFit - Capt Esther Kim

    JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video feature on Capt Esther Kim, who qualified for the CroffFit Japan Championships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 00:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896333
    VIRIN: 230901-N-RG587-6890
    Filename: DOD_109869750
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan CrossFit - Capt Esther Kim, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CrossFit
    Air Force
    Competition

