    B-ROLL: Michigan National Guard participate in Operation Safe Harbor 2023

    MACKINAC ISLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    Michigan National Guard

    Army Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard, in cooperation with the Mackinac County Office of Emergency Management, participated in Operation Safe Harbor 2023, a simulated exercise for the mass evacuation of civilian personnel. The exercise took place at Mackinac Island, Mich., on September 7, 2023.

    The 1437th Engineer Company, Michigan Army National Guard, based out of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., built a floating port (bridge) utilizing bridge erection boats (BEBs) for the simulated evacuation of Mackinac Island where the current ports would not be able to be accessed.

    CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Detachment 1, Company B, 238th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), based out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., conducted sling load operations, bringing bridge sections to the engineer company for assembly.

    The exercise is intended to evaluate the Mackinac Island evacuation plan established by the Mackinac County Emergency Management team in conjunction with federal, state, and local emergency response teams.

    Operation Safe Harbor 23 is the first ever exercise of this type to be executed in Michigan. The exercise included 18 emergency response partners included FEMA, Michigan State Police, Mackinac County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler).

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896318
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-VL138-1001
    Filename: DOD_109869587
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MI, US 

    This work, B-ROLL: Michigan National Guard participate in Operation Safe Harbor 2023, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    Safe Harbor
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Sault Ste Marie
    Mackinac Island
    238th General Support Aviation Battalion
    Mackinac
    Mass Evacuation
    1437th Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company
    1437th Engineer Company
    British Landing
    Mackinac County Emergency Management
    U.S. Army bridging
    Safe Harbor 23

