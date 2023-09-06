Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility PACAF Conference Spotlight

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Mr. Tony Cruz, the Chief Officer of the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Program in PACAF helped organize and host a unique training conference for the leaders of the DEIA program from across Pacific Air Force instillations.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 896312
    VIRIN: 230827-F-CG016-1001
    Filename: DOD_109869471
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US 

    PACAF
    INDOPACOM
    DEIA
    Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility

