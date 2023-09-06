Mr. Tony Cruz, the Chief Officer of the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Program in PACAF helped organize and host a unique training conference for the leaders of the DEIA program from across Pacific Air Force instillations.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 20:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|896312
|VIRIN:
|230827-F-CG016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109869471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility PACAF Conference Spotlight, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT