    NORAD, USNORTHCOM Celebrate 2022 Command Annual Award Nominees, Winners

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, hosted the 2022 Command Annual Awards at The Hub on Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul).

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 23:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 896305
    VIRIN: 230907-F-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109869437
    Length: 00:33:01
    Location: CO, US

    This work, NORAD, USNORTHCOM Celebrate 2022 Command Annual Award Nominees, Winners, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Annual Awards

