    Friday Facts: Sept. 8, 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian and Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz provide tips for battling flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Flu
    COVID
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID 19
    Defense Health Agency
    Military Health System

