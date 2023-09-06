Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Best Squad Competition Land Navigation and Obstacle Courses

    FT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Frank Alcala, Staff Sgt. David Barrette, Sgt. Alyssa Blom, Sgt. Kelson Brooks, Cpl. Isaac Copeland, Capt. William Cynecki, Spc. Dominique Ford, Spc. Joseph Honce, Officer Candidate Brittney Joy, Spc. Isaac Keplinger, Spc. Cole Moore, Spc. Samantha Mussatti, Calvin Reimold, Spc. Edward Robinson, Spc. Alexandria Romanack, Sgt. Adriauna Ruby, 1st Lt. Robert Smith and Sgt. Robert Torres

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a land navigation, and multiple obstacle course as part of U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Dominque Ford)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896290
    VIRIN: 230905-A-gq469-1004
    Filename: DOD_109869069
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FT MCCOY, WI, US

    This work, 2023 Best Squad Competition Land Navigation and Obstacle Courses, by SPC Frank Alcala, SSG David Barrette, SGT Alyssa Blom, SGT Kelson Brooks, CPL Isaac Copeland, CPT William Cynecki, SPC Dominique Ford, SPC Joseph Honce, Officer Candidate Brittney Joy, SPC Isaac Keplinger, SPC Cole Moore, SPC Samantha Mussatti, Calvin Reimold, SPC Edward Robinson, SPC Alexandria Romanack, SGT Adriauna Ruby, 1LT Robert Smith and SGT Robert Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Best Warrior Competition BSC BSW Training

