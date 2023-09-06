Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCAD Lakehurst animated logo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst's Animated Logo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896289
    VIRIN: 230906-F-IV812-1001
    Filename: DOD_109869045
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCAD Lakehurst animated logo, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    Navy
    Marines
    Lakehurst
    NAWC
    Air Craft Carriers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT