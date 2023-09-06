Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Gender Relations Survey, Special Leave Changes, Promotion Board Alignment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, selected servicemembers can take the DoD gender relations survey anonymously, Special Leave Accrual has some important changes, and the Air Force is aligning promotion boards for officers to evaluation closeout dates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896277
    VIRIN: 230907-F-KT515-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868983
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Gender Relations Survey, Special Leave Changes, Promotion Board Alignment, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT