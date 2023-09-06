Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief answer a few personal and professional questions at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall and Brundage began their command team term on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896272
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-F3508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109868963
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9.7 Questions with the 97th AMW Command Team, by A1C Heidi Bucins, SrA Kayla Christenson, A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, SSgt Cody Dowell and SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT