Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9.7 Questions with the 97th AMW Command Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins, Senior Airman Kayla Christenson, Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed, Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell and Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief answer a few personal and professional questions at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall and Brundage began their command team term on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896272
    VIRIN: 230821-F-F3508-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868963
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9.7 Questions with the 97th AMW Command Team, by A1C Heidi Bucins, SrA Kayla Christenson, A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, SSgt Cody Dowell and SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Command Team
    97 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT