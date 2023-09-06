DMA Center Stage - Veterans Affairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DMA Director Hal Pittman interviews Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Denis R. McDonough. In this episode, Secretary McDonough discusses one of the largest healthcare expansions in VA history—the PACT Act and explains the many VA benefits and resources available to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families.



