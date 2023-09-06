Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Center Stage - Veterans Affairs

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Proper       

    DMA Director Hal Pittman interviews Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Denis R. McDonough. In this episode, Secretary McDonough discusses one of the largest healthcare expansions in VA history—the PACT Act and explains the many VA benefits and resources available to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:27
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:02
    Location: US

    Veterans Affairs
    Center Stage
    DMA
    VA Benefits
    Defense Media Activity
    Denis McDonough
    Hal Pittman
    PACT Act

