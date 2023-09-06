DMA Director Hal Pittman interviews Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Denis R. McDonough. In this episode, Secretary McDonough discusses one of the largest healthcare expansions in VA history—the PACT Act and explains the many VA benefits and resources available to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 13:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896255
|Filename:
|DOD_109868468
|Length:
|00:31:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DMA Center Stage - Veterans Affairs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT