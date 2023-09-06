Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: Paladins conduct training in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.06.2023

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha “Ares” Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, attached to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires 155 mm rounds from an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland Sept. 6. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896252
    VIRIN: 230906-Z-MI513-1006
    Filename: DOD_109868452
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    This work, A-Roll: Paladins conduct training in Poland, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

