U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha “Ares” Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, attached to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires 155 mm rounds from an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland Sept. 6. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 13:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896252
|VIRIN:
|230906-Z-MI513-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109868452
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-Roll: Paladins conduct training in Poland, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT