Aeromedical Evacuation Main Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Aeromedical Evacuation field provides an extraordinary opportunity for nurses and medical technicians to enhance their overall Air Force experience. The video provides an inspirational look at the AE mission as told by an AE member.