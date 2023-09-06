Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month [Vertical Version]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Airmen from Travis Air Force Base recite the Oath of Enlistment in Spanish.

    In order of appearance: Master Sgt. Rafael Hernandez, 349th Air Mobility Wing first sergeant, Staff Sgt. Karen Ussorio, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, SSgt Fernando Trejo, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron air transportation, SSgt Edgardo Acosta Ponce de León, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron airlift requirements planner, MSgt Joseph Guzman, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operations section chief, Senior Airman Karissa Rodriguez, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer technician, and Airman 1st Class Natalia Gonzalez Cortes, 60th CES engineer tech.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896225
    VIRIN: 230907-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868338
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month [Vertical Version], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath
    NHHM
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    Diversity Equality and Inclusion

