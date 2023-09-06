Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Atlanta Falcons From Jordan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    09.06.2023

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Sgt. Meagan Garrett, Area support Group Jordan says Go Falcons!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 07:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 896194
    VIRIN: 230906-O-JX514-5541
    Filename: DOD_109867785
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: JO
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Atlanta Falcons From Jordan, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Atlanta Falcons
    NFL2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT