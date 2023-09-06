CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_Veterinary soldiers working with cows

A sanitized version of the 1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK. As they conduct training at Scotland’s Rural College (SURC) Crichton Royal Farm and the Barony campus, near Dumfries, Scotland to gain large animal handling experience with Cows.
1st Interview:
Professor Derek Scasta
University of Wyoming
2nd Interview:
SSG Ryan Cable
Animal Care Specialist (68T) Camp Ederle, Italy
3rd Interview:
SPC Marielena Reyes
Animal Care Specialist (68T) Aviano Air Base
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 04:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896186
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-IP596-5874
|Filename:
|DOD_109867663
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
