CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_Veterinary soldiers working with cows

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896186" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A sanitized version of the 1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK. As they conduct training at Scotland’s Rural College (SURC) Crichton Royal Farm and the Barony campus, near Dumfries, Scotland to gain large animal handling experience with Cows.



1st Interview:

Professor Derek Scasta

University of Wyoming



2nd Interview:

SSG Ryan Cable

Animal Care Specialist (68T) Camp Ederle, Italy



3rd Interview:

SPC Marielena Reyes

Animal Care Specialist (68T) Aviano Air Base