B-roll of US Veterinary soldiers getting a behind the scenes tour of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and learning how they take care of the horses. This was a portion of Public Health Activity Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896172
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-IP596-4324
|Filename:
|DOD_109867578
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|LND, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: US Veterinary soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT