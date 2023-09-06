Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US Veterinary soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

    LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of US Veterinary soldiers getting a behind the scenes tour of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and learning how they take care of the horses. This was a portion of Public Health Activity Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896172
    VIRIN: 230901-A-IP596-4324
    Filename: DOD_109867578
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: LND, GB

    Veterinarian
    London
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

