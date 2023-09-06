Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interviews from PHA-I Large Animal Training Exercise (pt.2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Interviews from Public Health Activity - Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise in Scotland.

    1st Interview:
    SPC Marielena Reyes
    Animal Care Specialist (68T) Aviano Air Base

    2nd Interview Professor Witt Stewart
    University of Wyoming

    3rd Interview:
    SGT Ricardo Blancarte
    Animal Care Specialist (68T) Rheinland-Pfalz

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896171
    VIRIN: 230830-A-IP596-7743
    Filename: DOD_109867575
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews from PHA-I Large Animal Training Exercise (pt.2), by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Wyoming
    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Scotland
    Animal Care Specialist
    68 Tango

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT