    Interviews: PHA-I Large Animal Training Exercise

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Interviews from Public Health Activity - Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise in Scotland and London.

    1st Interview:
    MAJ Craig Calkins
    Deputy Commander Public Health Activity Italy

    2nd Interview:
    Professor Davy McCracken
    Head of SRUC hill and mountain research center

    3rd Interview:
    CPT Kylie Zenchenko
    Incirlik Veterinary Treatment Facility

    4th Interview:
    SSG Ryan Cable
    Animal Care Specialist (68T) Camp Ederle, Italy

    5th Interview:
    Professor Derek Scasta
    University of Wyoming

    6th Interview:
    CPT Alexandria Bufford
    RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility

    7th Interview:
    MAJ Daniel Mcrink
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896166
    VIRIN: 230830-A-IP596-6415
    Filename: DOD_109867555
    Length: 00:12:10
    Location: SCT, GB

    University of Wyoming
    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
    Scotland's Rural College

