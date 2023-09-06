Interviews from Public Health Activity - Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise in Scotland and London.
1st Interview:
MAJ Craig Calkins
Deputy Commander Public Health Activity Italy
2nd Interview:
Professor Davy McCracken
Head of SRUC hill and mountain research center
3rd Interview:
CPT Kylie Zenchenko
Incirlik Veterinary Treatment Facility
4th Interview:
SSG Ryan Cable
Animal Care Specialist (68T) Camp Ederle, Italy
5th Interview:
Professor Derek Scasta
University of Wyoming
6th Interview:
CPT Alexandria Bufford
RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility
7th Interview:
MAJ Daniel Mcrink
Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 02:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896166
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-IP596-6415
|Filename:
|DOD_109867555
|Length:
|00:12:10
|Location:
|SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interviews: PHA-I Large Animal Training Exercise, by SSG Brandon Rickert
