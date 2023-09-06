Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 Course of Action (COA) development

Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 C-1 (Personnel), C-2 (Intelligence), C-3 (Operations), C-4 (Logistics), C-6 (Cyber) develop several Courses of Action (COA) during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 05, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896160
|VIRIN:
|230906-Z-IX631-8952
|Filename:
|DOD_109867458
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SURABAYA, ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
