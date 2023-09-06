Managed Access Under the CWC

The On-Site Inspection Agency’s Defense Treaty Inspection Readiness Program developed this video to advise facility managers on expected activities in support of foreign inspections and challenge inspections provisions. Dated probably mid- to late-1990s.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1998
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896153
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_109867419
|Length:
|00:32:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
