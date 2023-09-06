Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Managed Access Under the CWC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.1998

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The On-Site Inspection Agency’s Defense Treaty Inspection Readiness Program developed this video to advise facility managers on expected activities in support of foreign inspections and challenge inspections provisions. Dated probably mid- to late-1990s.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.1998
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896153
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1036
    Filename: DOD_109867419
    Length: 00:32:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managed Access Under the CWC, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT