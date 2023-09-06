Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuji Viper 23.3: Fast Rope Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute fast-rope training during Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug 8, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 21:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896138
    VIRIN: 230907-M-VR873-1001
    Filename: DOD_109867278
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23.3: Fast Rope Reel, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fast Rope
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    Readiness
    Training
    Lethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT