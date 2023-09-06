Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRAF Chemical Protection Equipment Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.1994

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command produced this video in the early 1990s to prepare pilots and crew of the Civilian Reserve Air Fleet to use chemical protective suits and associated individual protective equipment. Featuring Lt Gen Ronald Fogleman.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Suits
    Chemical
    CBRN
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

