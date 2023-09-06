Air Mobility Command produced this video in the early 1990s to prepare pilots and crew of the Civilian Reserve Air Fleet to use chemical protective suits and associated individual protective equipment. Featuring Lt Gen Ronald Fogleman.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.1994
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896128
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109867121
|Length:
|00:15:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CRAF Chemical Protection Equipment Training, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT