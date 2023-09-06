Around the District presents Sam Law

Around the District presents engineer technician Sam Law during the Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9 near Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The project was completed August 12. The district performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 16:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|896125
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-RY318-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_109866960
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
