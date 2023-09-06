Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the District presents Sam Law

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Around the District presents engineer technician Sam Law during the Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9 near Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The project was completed August 12. The district performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99.

    This work, Around the District presents Sam Law, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Los Angeles District
    civil works
    Hopi Tribe
    Around the District
    Polacca Wash
    Sam Law

