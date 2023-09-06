Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Officer Leadership Course Soldiers fire at the range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers fire their rifles during the firing range portion of the Army Basic Officer Leadership Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023. BOLC is designed to instruct students on the basics of being an Army Medical Department officer, thus providing the students with an increased understanding of the U.S. Army’s various missions, and how to contribute to the success of those missions. The students focus on teamwork, basic soldier skills, tactical medical doctrine, and learning the principles of becoming an agile leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896094
    VIRIN: 230821-F-NB144-2001
    Filename: DOD_109866666
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Officer Leadership Course Soldiers fire at the range, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    soldiers
    army
    JBSA
    basic officer leadership course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT