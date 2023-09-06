Basic Officer Leadership Course Soldiers fire at the range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers fire their rifles during the firing range portion of the Army Basic Officer Leadership Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023. BOLC is designed to instruct students on the basics of being an Army Medical Department officer, thus providing the students with an increased understanding of the U.S. Army’s various missions, and how to contribute to the success of those missions. The students focus on teamwork, basic soldier skills, tactical medical doctrine, and learning the principles of becoming an agile leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)