Soldiers fire their rifles during the firing range portion of the Army Basic Officer Leadership Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023. BOLC is designed to instruct students on the basics of being an Army Medical Department officer, thus providing the students with an increased understanding of the U.S. Army’s various missions, and how to contribute to the success of those missions. The students focus on teamwork, basic soldier skills, tactical medical doctrine, and learning the principles of becoming an agile leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896094
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-NB144-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109866666
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Officer Leadership Course Soldiers fire at the range, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
