Medal of Honor Recipient Honored

Former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor is inducted into the Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. During the Vietnam War, Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions as a helicopter pilot. On June 18, 1968, he rescued a four-man patrol team at significant risk to his own life.