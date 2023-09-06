Former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor is inducted into the Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. During the Vietnam War, Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions as a helicopter pilot. On June 18, 1968, he rescued a four-man patrol team at significant risk to his own life.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 14:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896087
|Filename:
|DOD_109866567
|Length:
|01:09:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Honored, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT